México releases roster for final Concacaf W Qualifiers

Mónica Vergara and the Mexican Football Federation released the 23 player roster for the final two Concacaf W Qualifiers against Anguilla and Puerto Rico. The list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims), Itzel González (Sevilla)

Defenders: Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Jimena López (OL Reign), Kenti Robles (Real Madrid), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL), Bianca Sierra (Tigres UANL), Karina Rodríguez (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Casandra Montero (Guadalajara), María Sánchez (Houston Dash), Diana García (Monterrey), Anika Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), Jacqueline Ovalle (Tigres UANL), Maricarmen Reyes (UCLA)

Forwards: Katty Martínez (América), Alicia Cervantes (Guadalajara), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara), Diana Ordoñez (North Carolina Courage), Myra Delgadillo (SC Braga)

¡Habemus convocatoria!



Ellas son las elegidas por Mónica Vergara para seguir el camino en la Clasificatoria al Campeonato W de Concacaf.

➡️https://t.co/VRcLNgLU2h#TuCanchaLaEligesTú I #HechoDeLosMexicanos pic.twitter.com/hYwIaBgcKu — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) March 31, 2022

For the final two critical games, Vergara has brought in Casandra Montero and Diana Ordoñez while leaving out Nancy Antonio. Montero has been critical in Chivas’ ascendence up the Liga MX Femenil table, while Ordoñez gets her first call up for El Tri. Ordoñez was drafted out of the University of Virginia by the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League, and was also eligible for Ecuador and the US.

México are tied with Puerto Rico atop Group A with six points, with México leading on goal differential. Anguilla has been eliminated from moving on, having given up 14 goals in games against Puerto Rico and Suriname (which México beat 9-0). Puerto Rico is largely seen as the toughest challenge México will face, with the winner of that match likely advancing to the Concacaf W Championship tournament, which will be held in Monterrey in July. The Concacaf W Championship will determine which teams play in the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.