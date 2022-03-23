Mexico announces call up list for U20s tour in Uruguay

Mexico has announced a tour of Uruguay for their U20 National Team, playing three matches as they prepare for the 2022 U20 CONCACAF Championship. Mexico will be playing against Club Peñarol’s U20 team, and then have two more friendly games against Uruguay’s U20 team. The team is already in Uruguay in preparation.

Coach Luis Perez made the following call up list:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Ramos (Real Sport Clube), Emiliano Perez (Necaxa)

Defenders: Abraham Freyfield (UNAM), Jesus Alcantar (Necaxa), Antonio Leone (LAFC), Roman Torres (Necaxa), Emilio Martinez (Puebla), Alfredo Gutierrez (Necaxa)

Midfielders: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Fidel Ambriz (Leon), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca), Isaias Violante (Toluca), Karel Campos ( America), Salvador Mariscal (Santos), Rafael Palma (Pachuca), Luis Najera (Tigres)

Forwards: Jesus Hernandez (Queretaro), Christian Torres (LAFC), Jonathan Perez (LA Galaxy), Esteban Lozano (America)

Among the notable call ups are players like Marcelo Flores and Fidel Ambriz, as well the return of Christian Perez and Jonathan Perez. Other call ups like Jesus Alcantar of Necaxa (who was rumored to have been close to signing with Sporting Lisboa) and Anthony Ramos, who plays in Portugal, are also of notice. The main omissions are current Liga MX prospects Heriberto Jurado of Necaxa and Sebastian Perez Bouquet of Chivas. Both players have been notable enough to crack the starting 11 of their respective teams and are eligible for the team. A lot of doubts grow about them not getting called up, with the fear that it is because of the common decision in past national team selections that players that haven’t been part of the “process” don’t get called up, no mater their individual success. Hopefully it will not be part of it with Coach Luis Perez.

Mexico will be playing against Peñarol U20s on March 26th before closing out their tour with games against Uruguay on March 28th and March 30th. Mexico is preparing itself for the U20 CONCACAF Championship that will be played in Honduras in June. The tournament not only gives the four spots for the U20 World Cup but the two spots for the 2024 Olympic Games.