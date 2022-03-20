Two great goals give Tigres the victory in Clasico Regio

Tigres laid claim to the City of Monterrey’s football crown when they got a 2-0 victory over Rayados. On the back of two great goals, Tigres got the home victory to proclaim itself the top team of the city. Monterrey had improved but lost to Tigres, which prolongs the suffering of Monterrey’s fans after a disappointing 2022 start. Tigres will now wait until after the FIFA break when they will face Tijuana, while Monterrey will travel on that same weekend to face Chivas.

The first half started with both teams coming out with their best starting 11, the exception being Monterrey missing injured forward Rogelio Funes Mori. Tigres had a good opportunity when Luis Quiñones got into the area, but his cross turned into a shot that was easily saved by Monterrey’s goalkeeper Esteban Andrada. After Tigres failed to clear a ball in the area, Vincent Janssen looked to have a good chance but Jesus Alberto Angulo was able to deflect his shot and allow the Tigres defense to clear his “shot”. A free kick from Andre-Pierre Gignac forced Andrada to make a save. Twice Janssen came close, but both chances were offside. The game continued to be extremely even, and with neither side getting a close chance. The first 45 ended with very poor performances overall.

The second half started with both teams needing to improve on their mediocre first half. Monterrey had a good chance before a diving save by Angulo deflected the ball to the hands of Tigres’ goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman. Off of a corner kick, Juan Pablo Vigon headed the ball back to Jesus Dueñas but Andrada got into it before he could volley the ball and Monterrey was able to clear it. Off of an ensuing corner kick, the ball got to Gignac but from close range he wasn’t able to connect well and his shot went wide. Then later on Janssen missed a great chance. Monterrey would subbed out Rodolfo Pizarro and Vincent Janssen for Matias Kranevitter and Alfonso Gonzalez, while Tigres subbed out Juan Pablo Vigon for Carlos Gonzalez. Then after a great combination play, Quiñones found Andre-Pierre Gignac, who from way outside the area got off a great long range shot that went past Andrada for the 1-0 lead for Tigres. It was by far the best play of the match, and fans could maybe have hope that the game would greatly liven up. Monterrey then got a good combination play that ended with Joel Campbell getting off a right footed shot, but it was easily saved by Guzman. Then Florain Thauvin surprised everybody with an incredible lobbed shot that went over the head of Andrada and in for the 2-0 lead. It was a wonderful goal and although overall the game had been poor, both goals had been among the best of the season. Tigres subbed out Florian Thauvin and Jesus Dueñas for Yeferson Soteldo and Diego Reyes. Later Monterrey subbed out Erick Aguirre and Celso Ortiz for Jesus Gallardo and Alfonso Alvarado. Monterrey had a good chance when a ball was sent to the area, but Gallardo inexplicably decided to shoot instead of passing it to an open Alvarado in the middle, and his bad shot went wide. Tigres subbed out Luis Quiñones for Sebastian Cordova. Alfonso Gonzalez got off a free kick and it went right into the hands of Guzman. It would be the last chance of the match, and Tigres got the win and the glory of the city once again.

It wasn’t the greatest game, but the Clasico Regio at least broke the scoreless streak of the Clasicos (after scoreless games between Pumas vs America and Chivas vs America earlier this season) and with two great goals at that. Monterrey fans will be greatly disappointed in the loss, as Tigres continues having victories against them. In the first Clasico after Monterrey had their huge failure in the Club World Cup, only getting fifth place in a tournament when Tigres had finished in second place the year before, they now got a clear loss and Rayados’ fans know they are playing second fiddle to Tigres. Meanwhile Tigres get the boost on winning the Clasico and also look as one of the most solid teams to win Liga MX, if not flat out the favorite to win the title. They will have a good chance after the FIFA break when they get Tijuana at home while Monterrey will have to travel to Guadalajara to face Chivas if they hope to get back on track.