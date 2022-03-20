Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 11

The midweek madness of the doble jornada has come and gone, and this week saw a lot of the top teams strengthening their grip on potential Liguilla berths. Monterrey is still perfect, and their magic number is down to just six, meaning they could conceivably clinch a spot on Monday with a win against Tijuana if results elsewhere go their way. Tigres, Chivas, América, and Pachuca all won, with the latter eking a win out against Santos. There’s an eight point gap between Pachuca and Atlas, however the race for the final three Liguilla spots should be a good one since there’s just four points separating sixth place Atlas and fourteenth place Necaxa with most teams having six or seven games remaining.

Tigres UANL 4, Cruz Azul 0: Like a lot of Tigres’ games, this was a fairly even game until it wasn’t. The first half saw both teams playing well and creating some chances, although Cruz Azul was dropping players back to ensure Tigres couldn’t play through the middle or catch them on the counter. This strategy paid off until the 50th minute when Uchenna Kanu nabbed her sixth goal in eight appearances with a lovely header that floated into the back of the net. Cruz Azul wasn’t totally done for, and got a couple of chances after Kanu’s goal, but in the 87th Fer Elizondo got her second goal in as many games when she got onto a pass from Kanu and knocked it past Itzayana González. Two minutes later Stephany Mayor got a nice little pass from Jackie Ovalle and beat González, who had almost reached the ball by that point in the play. Mayor then converted a penalty deep in stoppage to get her sixth goal of the season as Tigres remained in second place while Cruz Azul remains near the bottom of the table with just nine points.

Monterrey 1, Club Atlético de San Luis 0: Rayadas remain perfect, however barely, against San Luis. Nicole Pérez’ goal in the third minute of play was the game winner, volleying a nice chip from Desireé Monsiváis in past Ivette Alvarado. On the other side of the ball, the Rayadas defense had their fifth shutout of the season, the third with Alex Godínez in net. They’ll play Xolos Femenil in Tijuana this coming week, which could prove to be their toughest test so far, while Atleti returns home to host Santos.

Guadalajara 3, Club Tijuana 0: Speaking of Xolos Femenil, they fell to Chivas 3-0 at Verde Valle. Both teams had some chances early but it was Caro Jaramillo who put Chivas up in the 12th minute, picking up a loose ball at the top of the box and making some moves to lose the defender before hitting a left footed shot far post. From then it was all Chivas, with Rubí Soto hitting the cross bar and Jaramillo taking a shot at Alejandra Gutiérrez before Jaramillo got her second, making a nice move in the box and hitting a shot off of the underside of the crossbar and in for her third goal of the season. Licha Cervantes had a couple of shots on goal after the start of the second half, lifting one over Gutiérrez that was cleared off of the line by Leyla Zapata. Casandra Montero got her second goal of the season in the 61st minute, heading in a free kick for the game’s final goal. Chivas’ new signing Leslie Ramírez made her debut in the 80th minute, making history as the first person cap-tied to a country other than México to play for the club

Other scores:

América 4, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1

FC Juárez 1, Mazatlán 1

León 2, Puebla F.C. 0

Necaxa 2, Toluca 2

Santos Laguna 0, Pachuca 1

UNAM Pumas 0, Atlas 0

Sub 17 results

Week 10

Tigres UANL 0, León 1

Toluca 3, Puebla F.C. 2

Atlas 2, Santos Laguna 2

FC Juárez 0, UNAM Pumas 0

Club Atlético de San Luis 1, Guadalajara 1

Mazatlán FC 0, Monterrey 1

América 3, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0

Pachuca 3, Cruz Azul 0

Notes and other things

It’s a short week, so no Notes and other things in this one. Be kind to yourself and one another.

If you have something that should be included in this segment, please reach out to me via twitter or email me at golazodelgringo@gmail.com

Next week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed, México does not revert to Daylight Saving Time until April 3):

Saturday, March 19:

UNAM Pumas U17 (3-3-3) vs. Club América (6-2-0) - 10:00 AM

Tigres UANL U17 (2-2-4) vs. Mazatlán FC U17 (3-1-5) - 10:30 AM

Puebla F.C. U17 (4-1-4) vs. Pachuca U17 (4-5-0) - 3:45 PM

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro U17 (2-0-7) vs. Cruz Azul U17 (2-1-5) - 3:45 PM

Guadalajara U17 (3-2-3) vs. Tijuana U17 (4-1-3) - 3:45 PM

Necaxa U17 (1-4-3) vs. Toluca U17 (6-0-3) - 3:45 PM

Santos Laguna U17 (5-1-3) vs. Club Atlético de San Luis U17 (2-2-4) - 3:45 PM

Sunday, March 20:

Monterrey U17 (2-0-6) vs. Atlas U17 (5-2-1) - 10:00 AM

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (3-2-4) vs. Necaxa (2-4-5) - 5:00 PM - TVC Deportes (Mexico)

Club Atlético de San Luis (1-5-4) vs. Santos Laguna (2-1-7) - 5:00 PM - ESPN (Mexico)

Monday, March 21:

Atlas (3-5-2) vs. FC Juárez (1-1-8) - 12:00 PM - TVC Deportes (Mexico)

Cruz Azul (2-3-5) vs. Pachuca (7-1-3) - 12:00 PM - TUDN (United States and Mexico)

Toluca (2-4-4) vs. América (7-1-2) - 5:00 PM - TUDN (United States and Mexico)

Guadalajara (7-3-0) vs. Puebla F.C. (3-1-6) - 7:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Tigres UANL (7-3-0) vs. León (3-3-4) - 7:00 PM - TUDN (United States and Mexico)

Mazatlán FC (2-4-5) vs. UNAM Pumas (3-4-4) - 8:00 PM - TVP (Mexico)

Tijuana (1-7-3) vs. Monterrey (10-0-0) - 9:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico), ESPN Deportes (United States), ESPN Plus