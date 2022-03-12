Superclasico Match Preview: Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club America

The biggest match in Mexican football will happen on Saturday as the biggest clubs in Liga MX face each other as they both struggle mightily. Club America will be coming in as the last placed team, a terrible form that ended up costing Coach Santiago Solari his job. Chivas come in in a much better place but have also struggled this season, including a four game losing streak. With the cloud of negativity from the incidents in Mexican football, the game will be very different to say the least.

Though not having a great season, locals Chivas will come in heavily favored. Coming in after a 1-0 victory against Santos, Chivas though has not had a great season and there were strong rumors that Coach Michel Leaño’s job might be in trouble. Although they come in with a victory, it wasn’t a great performance and the only goal came off a great individual goal from Jose Juan Macias. Chivas will also come in missing their best player Alexis Vega, who is injured and is almost assured of missing the match. Chivas will have a lot of pressure as their big rival America is coming in last place and with an interim coach. America however hasn’t played as bad as their record indicates, although they have been playing very poorly. Still taking them for granted would be a big mistake, as Chivas has normally struggled when they come in heavily favored. Last season, Chivas was the team coming into America’s home with a poor record while America had a very good record as they ended finishing in first place. And yet the match was very even, with Chivas even having the best opportunity and it ended with a 0-0 score. It could just like that reverse itself, which would be a huge disappointment for Chivas’ fans and really put pressure on Leaño.

Club America is coming in during one of their lowest moment in years. America is in last place and with an interim coach in Fernando Ortiz after Santiago Solari was fired. America is also coming in after a 2-1 loss against another disappointing team, Monterrey, who also fired coach Javier Aguirre a week before that match. America isn’t playing well, so for the first time in many years, they will be the underdogs. Thus a win will be a heavy boost for their fans, although their recent success and their high expectations means they will not accept any excuse and expect a victory. They have had success in Guadalajara, but it will be a total surprise if they can change their negative play.

Chivas and America come in with lowered expectations, and they have many people believing that it might not be the best game of this rivalry. Still it’s the biggest match in Mexican football and both teams will probably try to take advantage of the struggles of the other for the possibility of a spirited and hard fought match. It will be what most fans hope to see although it will be a surprise for it to happen.

Game: Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. vs. Club de Fútbol América S. A. de C. V.

Date: Saturday, March 12th

Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 p.m. Central, 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 2:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Jal.)

Referees: REF: Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, AR1: Miguel Ángel Hernández Paredes, AR2: Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza, 4TH: Diego Montaño Robles, VAR: Adonai Escobedo González, AVAR: Carlos Ayala Cuéllar

Television: United States - Telemundo, NBC UNIVERSO; Mexico - TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Claro Sports

Streaming: fuboTV (Subscription), Sling TV (Subscription), Telemundo Deportes App, Chivas TV