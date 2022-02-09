 clock menu more-arrow no yes

México names 23 player roster for Concacaf W Qualifiers

The roster is out for the upcoming games against Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda.

By Eugene Rupinski
/ new
Emily Alvarado of Mexico gestures during the Women’s International Friendly between Mexico and Canada at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on November 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

México announced the 23 player squad Mónica Vergara will take into the Concacaf W Qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims),Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Itzel González (Sevilla)

Defenders: Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL), Jimena López (OL Reign), Karina Rodríguez (Washington Spirit), Bianca Sierra (Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Nancy Antonio (Tigres UANL), Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Diana García (Monterrey), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), Jackie Ovalle (Tigres UANL), Maricarmen Reyes (UCLA), Anika Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), María Sánchez (Houston Dash)

Forwards: Licha Cervantes (Guadalajara), Myra Delgadillo (SC Braga), Katty Martínez (América), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara)

The team will face 129th ranked Suriname on Thursday, February 17 at El Volcán in San Nicolás de la Garza before going to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic to face 167th ranked Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday, February 20. While there are some omissions that could be discussed, this is largely the best team México can field at the moment and should be seen as a sign of how seriously Vergara is taking the qualification stage.

