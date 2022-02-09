México names 23 player roster for Concacaf W Qualifiers

México announced the 23 player squad Mónica Vergara will take into the Concacaf W Qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims),Alex Godínez (Monterrey), Itzel González (Sevilla)

Defenders: Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL), Jimena López (OL Reign), Karina Rodríguez (Washington Spirit), Bianca Sierra (Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Nancy Antonio (Tigres UANL), Alexia Delgado (Arizona State University), Diana García (Monterrey), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL), Jackie Ovalle (Tigres UANL), Maricarmen Reyes (UCLA), Anika Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), María Sánchez (Houston Dash)

Forwards: Licha Cervantes (Guadalajara), Myra Delgadillo (SC Braga), Katty Martínez (América), Joseline Montoya (Guadalajara)

The team will face 129th ranked Suriname on Thursday, February 17 at El Volcán in San Nicolás de la Garza before going to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic to face 167th ranked Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday, February 20. While there are some omissions that could be discussed, this is largely the best team México can field at the moment and should be seen as a sign of how seriously Vergara is taking the qualification stage.