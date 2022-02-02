Mexico U20s get back to back wins against Costa Rica in friendly camp

Mexico U20s had a successful FIFA date with two wins over Costa Rica’s U20 team. Mexico started things with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday, January 29th and then closed out their activity with a 2-1 win on February 1st. Both games were played in the stadium of the Mexican Football Federation in Toluca, and both matches were behind closed doors without public broadcast.

Mexico opened up their two friendly “tour” with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. Fidel Ambriz opened the scoring in the first half while Ali Avila scored the second goal in the second half for the win. According to reports (which come from the FMF), Mexico played well and the win was deserved.

On Tuesday February 1st, Mexico won their final friendly against Costa Rica with a 2-1 victory. Mexico opened the scoring with another goal by Ali Avila in the fifth minute. A minute later, Costa Rica tied the match with a goal by Josimar Alcocer. Mexico had to battle back and left it late, but Joshua Mancha was able to score in the 89th minutes to give Mexico their second win.

Coach Luis Perez has said that they have an interesting group and that players like Marcelo Flores (who started both matches) have enough talent to get fans hyped about this team. Also to answer back to Canada’s National Team coach John Herdman, who had said during the weekend that recent wins by Canada could surely convince players like Flores to play with them, he said Flores is happy to play with Mexico. Flores was born in Canada and is eligible to play with Mexico and Canada as well as England, where he plays professionally. There is no word yet on the next camp, although because of the importance of the U20 CONCACAF Championship this summer (which not only gives the spots for the U20 World Cup but also the 2024 Olympic Games) it will not be surprising to see more training camps before the activity set to be played in the March FIFA dates.