Concacaf W Qualification match preview: Antigua and Barbuda vs. México

Game: Antigua and Barbuda vs. México

Date: Sunday, February 20th

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. Central, 1:00 p.m. Pacific, 9:00 p.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez (Santo Domingo, D.N., República Doninicana)

Television: Mexico - ESPN; Canada - OneSoccer

Streaming: Concacaf App, Paramount+ (Subscription), OneSoccer (Subscription)

All-time record: This will be the first time on record that México will face off against Antigua and Barbuda.

After a commanding 9-0 win at El Volcán against Suriname, México heads on the road to face Antigua and Barbuda in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. México did what was largely expected of them despite a commendable performance from a Suriname side that entered its first international competition since 2019. México’s offense was well in control, with little to do for Emily Alvarado and the defense.

Antigua and Barbuda come in on the heels of a 4-0 defeat to Puerto Rico in Mayaguez. Puerto Rico dominated the match, taking 33 shots to Antigua and Barbuda’s two. Goalkeeper Anik Jarvis made ten saves despite conceding four goals, and she’ll most likely be tested often against México, who put up 34 shots against Suriname. Antigua and Barbuda were compact defensively and fairly disciplined, catching Puerto Rico offside seven times in their match.

México will be expected to flex their muscle against the 167th ranked nation, especially with goal differential potentially being a determining factor in who advances out of the qualifications and into the Concacaf W Tournament.