Liga MX Femenil 2022-23 Offseason Transfer Tracker

It’s always an adventure trying to find out which players are on the move during the Liga MX Femenil offseasons, and the 2022-23 offseason is no exception. Clubs are however starting to make public which players and coaches are moving on as well as some who are coming back. We’ll be updating this throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often.

América

In: None

Out: None

Atlas

In: None

Out: Norma Palafox (Forward - Free Agent), Itzel Velasco (Goalkeeper - Free Agent)

Club Atlético de San Luis

In: None

Out: None

Club Tijuana

In: None

Out: None

Cruz Azul

In: Nicoás Morales (Cruz Azul U18s men - Head Coach), Hilary García (Guadalajara - Defender), Estefanía Calderon (Mazatlán FC - Team Doctor)

Out: Ana Becerra (Midfielder - Free Agent), Karime Abud (Forward - Free Agent), Roberto Pérez (Head Coach - Free Agent), Hireri Velázquez (Midfielder - Free Agent), Andrea Sánchez (Defender - Free Agent)

FC Juárez

In: None

Out: None

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

In: Leonardo Álvarez (Querétaro Assistant Coach - Head Coach)

Out: Mayra Santana (Midfielder), Carla Rossi (Head Coach - Free Agent), Alejandra Medina (Midfielder - Free Agent)

Guadalajara

In: Karla Martínez (Toluca - Defender)

Out: Karol Bernal (Defender - Rayadas de Monterrey), Hilary García (Defender - Cruz Azul), Leslie Ramírez (Midfielder - Free Agent)

León

In: Alejandro Corona (Assistant Coach León U20s men - Head Coach)

Out: Adrián Martínez (Head Coach - Free Agent)

Mazatlán FC

In: Jesús Padron (Free Agent - Head Coach)

Out: José Madrigal (Head Coach - Free Agent), Estefanía Calderon (Team Doctor - Cruz Azul)

Necaxa

In: Jorge Gómez (Assistant Coach Necaxa U20s men - Head Coach)

Out: Gerardo Castillo (Head Coach - Free Agent), Ana Karen López (Goalkeeper - Free Agent), Montserrat Montes (Forward - Free Agent), Guadelupe Neri (Goalkeeper - Free Agent), Fernanda Sarellano (Midfielder - Free Agent)

Pachuca

In: None

Out: Diana García (Goalkeeper - Free Agent), Daniela Arias (Defender - Free Agent), Mónica Alvarado (Midfielder - Free Agent)

Puebla

In: None

Out: Bianca Mora (Defender - Free Agent), Rubí Ruvalcaba (Defender - Free Agent), Gloria Narváez (Midfielder - Free Agent), Bianca Mora (Defender - Free Agent), Lula López (Midfielder - Free Agent), Pilar Aceves (Forward - Free Agent)

Rayadas de Monterrey

In: Karol Bernal (Guadalajara - Defender)

Out: Paola Monroy (Defender - Free Agent), Vidalia Abarca (Midfielder - Free Agent)

Santos Laguna

In: None

Out: None

Tigres UANL

In: None

Out: None

Toluca

In: None

Out: Karla Martínez (Defender - Guadalajara), Carolina Miranda (Forward - Free Agent)

UNAM Pumas

In: Jhonathan Lazcano (Head Coach Pumas U18s women - Head Coach)

Out: Karina Báez (Head Coach - Free Agent)