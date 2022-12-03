Ex Monarcas Morelia Champion, Omar Trujillo passes away

Omar Trujillo, a defender and midfielder who had a long career mostly in Monarcas Morelia, passed away at the age of 45. According to Mediotiempo, Trujillo collapsed and died of a heart attack after playing a pick up soccer game with friends. Trujillo spent most of his career with Morelia, although he had spells with Tigres and Atlas. His main achievement however was being a key part in Morelia’s only Liga MX title in Invierno 2000.

Trujillo started his career in the youth teams of Morelia, the city where he was born, making it to the first team in 1998. He was a solid starter for the team for years, but his main moment was in Invierno 2000. In that season, Morelia would lead on to get their first and only Liga MX title after defeating Toluca in a penalty shootout, lead by a great performance by goalkeeper Angel David Comizzo. Yet Trujillo’s best moment came in the first leg, where he got off a great goal that gave Morelia the third goal in a 3-1 win in the first leg, which was key after Toluca got a 2-0 win in the return leg.

Trujillo spent most of his career in Morelia, where he would eventually become captain. His good play eventually left to a single cap, ironically against Poland in a friendly in 2005 that ended in a 1-1 draw. Eventually he would struggle and go to Atlas in 2009, where he stayed for just a year. His final team in Liga MX was Tigres, where he went in 2010. In 2011 he would play with his final team, Club Celaya, in Liga de Ascenso (currently Liga de Expansion) which was Mexico’s second division. Trujillo would call it quits in 2012.

Trujillo died in his native Morelia, where he was from and where he had his best career moments. It’s a shame that he had to pass so soon. May he rest in peace.