Liga MX Femenil is ready for 2023!

After Tigres closed out another season successfully, Liga MX Femenil published the dates for next year.

The league will kick off on January 6 when Querétaro host Pachuca at the Olímpico Alameda stadium at 6 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

The reigning champions, Tigres, will open their season at their stadium against Atlas on January 9. Last season for the Rojinegras was their worst, failing to qualify for Liguilla for the first time in their history. The game will be broadcast on VIX+.

The league will pause twice next year due to international breaks: one will go from February 13 to the 23 and the other from April 3 to the 13.

About the Clásicos

The first week will give us the first clásico of the season when club América visit Cruz Azul at the Cuauhtémoc stadium in the first ‘Clásico Joven’ of 2023. It will be a good opportunity for the Apertura 2022 runners-up to start strong. This match will be streamed on VIX+.

Week 8 will bring us the Clásico Tapatío. The game will be played on Sunday at 4 PM ET at AKRON stadium, Chivas’ home. You will be able to watch this match on Fox Sports and Chivas TV.

Week 11 will be electrifying with both Clásico Nacional and Clásico Regio being played on March 25.

América will host Chivas at the Azteca stadium at 6 PM ET and right afterward, Rayadas will host Tigres at BBVA stadium at 8 PM ET. The games will be streamed on VIX+ and FOX Sports, respectively.

When will the Liguilla begin?

The quarterfinals will kick off on May 18 and finish on the 22. Semifinals will be played from May 25 to 29. The first leg of the final will be played on June 2 and the second on June 5.

The entire calendar can be seen here: Liga MX Femenil calendar