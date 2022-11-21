México calls 24 to women’s national team camp

México called it’s first training camp under coach Pedro López, giving ten players their first nod to the senior team.

Goalkeepers: Celeste Espino (Guadalajara), Cecilia Santiago (Tigres), Jaidy Gutiérrez (University of South Alabama)

Defenders: Greta Espinoza, Samantha López, Anika Rodríguez (Tigres), Cristina Ferral (Tigres), Daniela Monroy (Cruz Azul), Miah Zuazua (FC Juárez)

Midfielders: Nancy Antonio (Tigres), Belén Cruz (Tigres), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Aylin Aviléz (Monterrey), Andrea Hernández (FC Juárez), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Gabriela Valenzuela (Guadalajara)

Forwards: Alicia Cervantes (Guadalajara), Myra Delgadillo (FC Juárez), Joselone Montoya (Guadalajara), Mariel Román (Toluca), Christina Burkenroad (Monterrey), Daniela Espinosa (Club Tijuana), Daniela Murgia (University of Georgia)

The biggest name of the new faces is Christina Burkenroad, who finished second in Liga MX Femenil’s golden boot race for the 2022 Apertura. Eligible for both México and their northern neighbors, Burkenroad may just be the missing piece for México, who were shut out in all three of their games during the Concacaf W Championship tournament. Rubí Soto is also another notable first, having never featured for the national team despite a loan stint to Villarreal in 2020-21 and winning the 2022 Clausura with Chivas.

Also getting their first call ups to the senior national team are Celeste Espino, Jaidy Gutiérrez, Andrea Hernández, Gabriela Valenzuela, Rubí Soto, Mariel Román, Elizabeth Murguía, Daniela Monroy and Samantha López. Espino, Monroy, and López all featured in México’s U20 Women’s World Cup squad, losing in the quarterfinal round to eventual champions Spain. Gutiérrez has featured for the U17s, while Hernández, Valenzuela, and Román had featured for the U20s but not during the World Cup.

The team will hold camp from November 21 through November 30 at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) in Mexico City, and while no formal matches are expected to be held, the team will get a chance to work with one another and López, who re-convenes the team after an October 10 friendly against Chile that ended in a 1-1 draw.