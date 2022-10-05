Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 33 minutes in a 2-1 win after being out with an injury. Houston have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are looking to finish their season with a win.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw. Clinched a playoff berth.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played 85 minutes in a 1-1 draw that helped them clinch a playoff berth.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 77 minutes and scored a goal in a 2-1 win to help LAFC win the Supporter’s Shield. There is only one game left before the playoffs begin.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Played the full match in a 1-0 loss where he stopped a penalty that would’ve put DC down by two goals. The team has already been eliminated from the playoffs and will finish in last place even if they win their final match.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played 45 minutes in a 1-3 loss at home.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Did not play a single minute in a 1-3 loss. This loss leaves Real Oviedo in 17th place after only eight games.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not play any minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Remained on the bench for the remainder of the game.

Eugenio Pizzuto: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Was not listed on the gameday roster.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Has not played since he has barely returned from international break.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played less than 30 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 1-6 loss at home in the group stage of the Champions League.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Still out due to a knee injury.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played less than 30 minutes in a 3-0 loss.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still out due to injury and the situation is troublesome with the World Cup so close.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 70 minutes in a 4-0 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not see any action and remained on the bench.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 90 minutes in a 1-6 Champions League group match win.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a thrilling 2-1 win on the road.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 88 minutes in a 2-1 win. Houston have officially made the playoffs for the first time in club history.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Remained on the bench for the entire game. The Reign went on to win 3-0 to win the Supporter’s Shield. This victory also secures them a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Saw 33 minutes of action in a scoreless draw. The Courage were eliminated from a playoff berth after results from other games.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Did not see any action. Washington now looks towards the 2023 season after a tough 2022.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Played 70 minutes in a 5-0 win. UCLA remains undefeated so far this season.

Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University

Was in the starting lineup in a 2-0 loss at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a 3-0 win. Real Madrid have also learned their fate for the group stage of the Champions League. They’ve been put into what has been named the group of death.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Was not part of the gameday roster.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!