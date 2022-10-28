Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Season has ended.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Season has ended.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Season has ended.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Will play this Sunday as LAFC take on Austin FC in the conference playoffs.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Season has ended.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Did not play a single minute in a Europa League matchup where Betis won 0-1.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out with an injury but is making a push to be ready in time for the World Cup.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played the last eight minutes of the game.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Played the full 90 minutes after sitting on the bench for four straight games.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench during a 0-0 draw.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Was not on the gamely roster for SC Braga who lost 0-1.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played less than 10 minutes with the B team.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the final minutes of a 0-1 loss in their Europa League matchup.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 85 minutes in a 0-3 loss in a Champions League group stage match.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-3 loss at home.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full match in a Europa League group match.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still injured and has been out since late August. Making a push to be ready for the World Cup that starts in a month.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 72 minutes in a 0-2 win on the road.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not play a minute in a 0-1 loss at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 17 minutes of action in a 3-0 win in a Champions League group match.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-3 win on the road.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Season has ended.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Season has ended.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Season has ended. Was nominated for Rookie of the Year.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Season has ended.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Started the match in a 3-0 win over Utah. The Bruins have only lost one game all season.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a scoreless draw in the group stage of the Champions League.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

The team has not played since October 14th but will play this Saturday.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Made her way back onto the pitch a week ago only to be left off the roster for the game on Sunday.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!