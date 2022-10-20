Liguilla is coming, all aboard!

With only one week left in the Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2022, the race for a spot in the postseason is hotter than ever!

Four teams are still battling to secure their position in Liguilla and everything will come down to the next few days of the regular season.

Who are these teams and what are their chances to make the playoffs?

León

Mathematically speaking, they can still get in, but they depend on other teams’ results in this final week. With two games ahead of them, both are must-wins if they want to keep their Liguilla hopes alive.

Right now, they’re 13th in the table and five points shy of Atlas, the team in 8th. Let’s remember that the first eight teams qualify for the postseason and therefore, the Rojinegras are claiming that position for now. If ‘La Fiera’ lose on Thursday, their Liguilla race will be over.

León got a tremendous result on Monday when they played Tigres. They did what almost no team did this season: win against Carmelina Moscato’s team. Mariana Larroquette was instrumental in this result, scoring a brace and giving another life to the club who many considered their season to be over.

Thursday will be a vital day for them when they play Puebla at Cuauhtémoc stadium, a place not easy win at. If they get the three points, they will have the chance to fight for a playoff spot against another team that is looking to get into Liguilla: Toluca.

One last thing about León: one of their key players won’t be available. Midfielder Ruth “Chule” Bravo got her fifth yellow and therefore won’t play against Puebla.

Toluca

The Diablas Rojas were having a good campaign and were on the path to clinching a Liguilla spot. All was good and dandy for them in September, but in the last three games, they put their future in peril. They lost twice against Tigres and Xolas, and then drew against Puebla. They kind of shot themselves in the foot with those results, but still have a chance to qualify for the postseason. How?

Well, they need to win against León, and the wider the margin, the better. Right now, they’re in 9th, tied in points with Atlas, but with a worse goal difference (-3). Despite that, it’s doable.

Pumas

The Universitarias still have a small opportunity to get into Liguilla, although they are slim.

They need to win their last game of the season against Atlas to end up with 24 points and must score lots of goals in that match (goal difference -7). If they do so, they’ll leapfrog the Rojinegras. They also need the León-Toluca game to end in a draw.

The Universitarias come from a tough loss against their rivals; club América. Although the first half finished 1-1 with Aerial Chavarin getting the equalizer before halftime, the final score was 6-1 for the Águilas with Katty Martínez scoring four goals. The score says it all but if you add the fact the game was broadcast on national TV... well, it made it a lot worse.

Will Pumas be able to bounce back from such a tough loss? They’ll need to show a lot of resilience if they want to get the result at home.

Atlas

The Rojinegras are the team that has it a little easier than the rest of the contenders. With a win, they’re in. It won’t be that simple, though, since they won’t play at home, but it’s doable. They’re in 8th in the table, so they just need to keep their spot. They come into this game with a lot of confidence, having scored five goals on Mazatlán.

Beware Cruz Azul and Pachuca

Right now, Cementeras and Tuzas are in positions 6 and 7, respectively. Therefore, can play in Liguilla if they keep their spots. They share the same amount of points (25) and need to get at least a draw in their final regular season game if they wish to achieve their goal of playing Liguilla.

Pachuca has it easier than Cruz Azul, though. The Tuzas will go against the weakest team this season: Mazatlán. Meanwhile, the Cementeras will have to play against the league leader: Chivas. The Rojiblancas suffered a loss in their latest game against Rayadas and that compromised their chances to finish first in the table. Only one point separates those two teams and for sure Guadalajara will want to get the three points out of this one.

So, clear your schedule and prepare yourself because Liga MX Femenil will gift us lots of emotion-packed games, with teams that will empty the tank in the hopes to book a ticket for the postseason.