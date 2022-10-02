Tigres vs Rayadas: Recap and main takeaways

With both Tigres and Rayadas already qualified for Liguilla, the Monterrey teams played each other at the Universitario stadium.

Although both clubs continue to be part of the Liga MX Femenil’s elite, the league has been changing slowly and other clubs have stepped up. Nonetheless, there’s no clásico like this one.

It was the first derby with Carmelina Moscato as the Felinas’ head coach and she did an excellent job with it.

Tigres started the game by giving an early warning after Jacqueline “La Maga” Ovalle sent a cross to the far post where Uchenna Kanu shot a volley. The ball didn’t go in but it was close.

This game marked the number 28 between these two clubs, but unlike the previous ones, this didn’t have either Katty Martínez or Desirée Monsiváis on the field. But scoring was no problem for either team since two of the top goalscorers of the league were competing in this match for the golden boot race.

Mia Fishel came to this clash having scored 14 goals and added one more at minute 20 when she beat Mariana Cadena and placed the ball right next to the post, making it very difficult for goalkeeper Godinez to save.

Rayadas center back Rebeca Bernal was key in this derby too. In minute 27, Stephany Mayor received a great pass that left her on a 1v1 against Godinez. She got to shoot, but it was blocked with a world-class tackle by Rebeca Bernal.

After 40 minutes everybody thought the first half was going to end with the hosts in the driver's seat, but Diana Evangelista decided to spice things up a little. She received a long ball and, after leaving three defenders behind, shot a precise ball over Santiago’s head and leveled things up just before halftime.

Eva Espejo made some changes at halftime and one of the players to come on the field was Daniela Solís. She proved to be key at minute 53 when she got rid of her mark and sent a cross to Christina Burkenroad who put things 2-1 with a header.

Mia Fishel went on a solo mission minutes later after beating Cadena, but the goalkeeper came out of her line to stop her. She blocked her shot and sent the ball to a corner.

Mayor hit the crossbar minutes later with an amazing volley. She was frustrated by the result, but it was a demonstration of her excellent technique. Tigres weren’t going to give up, much less so in front of their people.

The league said Lizbeth Ovalle was one of the players to watch for this game and they didn’t get that wrong. She was the one providing key passes during the entire second half but her teammates couldn’t beat Godinez no matter how hard they tried.

So, Ovalle had a “forget it, I’ll do it myself” moment and took matters into her own hands. The play started at midfield with Jana Gutierrez. She then passed the ball to Mayor who, in turn, send it to La Maga. Her diagonal, powerful, shot went over Godinez’s head and leveled things again at minute 80.

With more than ten minutes to play, both teams went for the winning goal, but the final score didn’t change.

Main takeaways

Highs and Lows

This wasn’t the best match for Rayadas center-back Mariana Cadena. Fishel got the best of her and that’s how the first goal of the match arrived. Aylin Avilez didn’t have the impact we know she can and she was subbed out at halftime. That was a shame since fans expect her to see her shining in important games like this one.

On the Tigres side, the absence of Greta Espinoza in the starting eleven was felt. Coach Moscato put Natalia Gaitán in that position, but the lack of chemistry with the rest of the defensive line was noticeable.

Speaking of defenders, Rebeca Bernal showed once again why she’s one of the most reliable players on Rayadas’ roster and one of the best Mexican defenders overall. Bernal adds much value to the team in her position, but also in the attack, and she proved it once again.

The goalscorers didn’t dissapoint

It was highly expected from Mia Fishel and Christina Burkenroad in this match and they didn’t let fans down. Both contributed with goals, although you might say it was Fishel who stood out the most in this one.

There was a lot of outrage due to the fact USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski hasn’t called up Fishel yet despite how she’s performed in the league, but the truth is the US is stacked with forwards who are doing an excellent job in their domestic league too. It’s unlikely we’ll see her among the NT players anytime soon, although at least an invitation to train with them would be nice.

The goalkeepers

Alejandría Godinez did well in general. She was the goalkeeper that was tested most compared to Santiago, but proved to be well positioned when she was called to action. She registered 5 clearances, 3 aerial duels won and 8 saves in this game. Maybe she could’ve done more in the first Tigres’ goal, but other than that, there’s nothing else to say about her performance last night.

Cecilia Santiago registered 2 clearances, 5 saves and 3 aerial duels won. She had some shaky moments, but her defense was ready to help her clear any threat lingering inside the box.

After this Clásico Regio, things remained as they were in the table: Rayadas are still second, while Tigres stay in third. Also, Fishel is still first in the goalscorers table with 15, while Burkenroad remains second with 14.

This game showed the parity between these top teams and proved once again why it’s the most exciting derby in Liga MX Femenil.