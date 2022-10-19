Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Season has ended. Herrera’s first season with Houston was not the best. The team ended in second to last place in the Western Conference and he was out for some time due to injury.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored his first goal of the season which sent the Galaxy to the conference semifinals.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played more than 80 minutes in a 1-0 win in the first round of the playoffs. The LA Galaxy will face LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals in another edition of ‘El Trafico’.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Did not play over the weekend as LAFC had a bye-week for the first round of playoffs after finishing first in the Western Conference and winning the Supporter’s Shield.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Season has ended. DC ended up in last place. His contract has ended and it is unknown if Ochoa will sign a new contract with DC or go elsewhere.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Saw 17 minutes of action in a 3-1 win at home. His lack of minutes leading to the World Cup is a bit worrisome considering he needs to get as many as possible to be in optimal playing rhythm.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench. After choosing to represent Mexico, Marcelo has been fighting for minutes and a spot on the World Cup roster, but it doesn’t look like it will happen as he has seen his minutes decrease over the last few weeks.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench. Real Oviedo currently sits in 19th place and due to the on-field results have let go of their head coach and have already found a replacement.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench during a 2-0 win at home. The last time he played was back in September in which he made his debut.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Remained on the bench. With the World Cup so close it isn’t a positive sign to see Lainez not receive consistent minutes.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 76 minutes in a 1-3 win on the road. Gimenez has had an incredible start to his European adventure as he is fighting for a spot on the World Cup roster.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 90 minutes in a 7-1 win at home.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 78 minutes of action and scored his first goal for Ajax. Has received consistent minutes since making his debut.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full match in a 6-1 win at home.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still out due to injury. Was given permission from the club to continue recovery at CAR in Mexico City as the World Cup is inching closer.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 81 minutes in a 1-0 win at home.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Saw 12 minutes of action in a 2-2 draw after lacking minutes over the last few weeks.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 45 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-2 win at home. Chucky is currently in great form which makes Mexican fans very happy with the World Cup around the corner.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Did not play due to yellow card accumulation. He has received five yellow cards in 12 games so far this season.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss at home.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Did not play as the Reign earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Season has ended. Has been nominated for Rookie of the Year.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

Season has ended. Spent the majority of the season as a second half sub or did not see any action and remained on the bench.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

Was a starter for the Bruins who ended up losing their first match of the season.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 2-2 draw.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Was not part of the gameday roster over the weekend. It has been weeks since she last played and it is not known if it’s due to an injury or if she is having trouble adjusting to not only a new team, but a new league and style of play.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!