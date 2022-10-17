 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liga MX semifinals schedule set

Club América will take on Toluca while Rayados de Monterrey will look to stave off a dangerous Pachuca.

By Charlie Assam
America v Puebla - Playoffs Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

The dates and times of the Apertura 2022 semifinals are ready, kicking off Wednesday night and closing on Sunday night. Here they are:

(1) AMERICA vs. TOLUCA (6)

First leg: Wednesday, October 19, 9:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Nemesio Diez

Second leg: Saturday, October 22, 8:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Azteca

Regular season result: America 1-0 Toluca (Matchday 3 - July 13)

(2) MONTERREY vs. PACHUCA (4)

First leg: Thursday, October 20, 9:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Hidalgo

Second leg: Sunday, October 23, 8:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio BBVA

Regular season result: Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca (Matchday 17 - October 1)

