Liga MX semifinals schedule set

The dates and times of the Apertura 2022 semifinals are ready, kicking off Wednesday night and closing on Sunday night. Here they are:
(1) AMERICA vs. TOLUCA (6)
First leg: Wednesday, October 19, 9:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Nemesio Diez
Second leg: Saturday, October 22, 8:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Azteca
Regular season result: America 1-0 Toluca (Matchday 3 - July 13)
(2) MONTERREY vs. PACHUCA (4)
First leg: Thursday, October 20, 9:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio Hidalgo
Second leg: Sunday, October 23, 8:06 pm CT (local time), Estadio BBVA
Regular season result: Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca (Matchday 17 - October 1)
