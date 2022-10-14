Mexico announce squad for U16 UNCAF FIFA Forward Cup

Mexico announced that they will be taking part of the U16 UNCAF FIFA Forward in Honduras. Mexico will be in Group B along with Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. The team will be coached by Raul Chabrand and will start concentrating for the tournament on Friday before making the trip where they will start the competition on Monday.

The squad called up will be the following:

Goalkeepers: Didier Diaz (Santos), Roberto Moreno (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Javen Romero (LAFC), Jonathan Flores (Pumas), Jared De Leon (Chivas), Youssef Ortiz (Leon), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul), Kevin Garcia (Santos), Luis Navarrete (Toluca)

Midfielders: Hugo Camberons (Chivas), Jose Arroyo (Toluca), Cristian Inda (Chivas), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa), Alex Valencia (Santos), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Israel Tello (Necaxa)

Forward: Fidel Barajas (Charleston Battery), Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Gael Medrano (FC Dallas), William Arredondo (Necaxa)

#U17 | This is our roster for the upcoming U-16 Uncaf FIFA Forward in Honduras.



Mexico will be placed start their campaign by facing Nicaragua on Monday, October 17th. They will then face Guatemala on Wednesday October 19th and close out on Friday October 21st against Costa Rica. Should Mexico win the group, they will play the final on Sunday against the winner of Group A, which has host Honduras along with Cuba, Panama, and El Salvador.