Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 29 minutes in a 1-3 loss to close out the 2022 season.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 1-3 win on the road and played his 100th match for the LA Galaxy.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored a goal in a 1-3 win on the road.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Subbed off in the 40th minute with an apparent injury, but nothing too serious to worry about.

David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United

Played the full game in a 2-5 loss to finish out the 2022 season. With his contract expiring this year, no one would blame Ochoa if he decides to go somewhere else.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Was on the bench for a 0-0 draw on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Played 29 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

Once again was on the bench the entire game.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench in a 3-1 win.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Played 45 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Was not part of the team roster over the weekend upon returning from international duty.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Saw 79 minutes of action in his first start for the team.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 4-2 loss on the road in a Champions League group match.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 65 minutes in a 4-2 loss.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 49 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Still out due to injury. He’s been given permission by the team to head back to Mexico to recover as the World Cup is getting closer and closer.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full match in a 0-2 win on the road.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not see any action in a 1-4 loss at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 90 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-2 win in a Champions League group match.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-1 win at home.

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

On international duty.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

On international duty.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

On international duty.

Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit

On international break.

Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA

On international duty.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

On international duty.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

On international duty.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

On international break.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!