Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played 29 minutes in a 1-3 loss to close out the 2022 season.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full match in a 1-3 win on the road and played his 100th match for the LA Galaxy.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Scored a goal in a 1-3 win on the road.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Subbed off in the 40th minute with an apparent injury, but nothing too serious to worry about.
David Ochoa: USA - MLS - DC United
Played the full game in a 2-5 loss to finish out the 2022 season. With his contract expiring this year, no one would blame Ochoa if he decides to go somewhere else.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Was on the bench for a 0-0 draw on the road.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Played 29 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.
Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo
Once again was on the bench the entire game.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Remained on the bench in a 3-1 win.
Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
Played 45 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Was not part of the team roster over the weekend upon returning from international duty.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Saw 79 minutes of action in his first start for the team.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match in a 4-2 loss on the road in a Champions League group match.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 65 minutes in a 4-2 loss.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 49 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Still out due to injury. He’s been given permission by the team to head back to Mexico to recover as the World Cup is getting closer and closer.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the full match in a 0-2 win on the road.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Did not see any action in a 1-4 loss at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 90 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-2 win in a Champions League group match.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-1 win at home.
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
On international duty.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
On international duty.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage
On international duty.
Karina Rodriguez: USA - NWSL - Washington Spirit
On international break.
Maricarmen Reyes: USA - NCAA - UCLA
On international duty.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
On international duty.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
On international duty.
Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City
On international break.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
