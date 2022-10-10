Liga MX Quarterfinal schedule set

For the first time since the new Repechaje format was introduced back in the Apertura 2020 season (top 4 qualify straight to QF, #5-12 battle for a spot in a direct elimination match), the top 4 clubs in the Repechaje seeding (#5-8) defeated their challengers. It took five seasons to finally see it happen. In other words, the 8 most deserving clubs based on regular season performance are through to the Quarterfinal round, where they should be.
The Quarterfinals will be played out over the course of this week, and their respective schedule is as follows:
(1) AMERICA vs. PUEBLA (8)
First leg: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 8:06 pm ET / 7:06 pm CT / 5:06 pm PT, Estadio Cuauhtémoc
Second leg: Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:06 pm ET / 8:06 pm CT / 6:06 pm PT, Estadio Azteca
Regular season result: Puebla 1-2 América (Matchday 17 - Sept. 30)
(2) MONTERREY vs. CRUZ AZUL (7)
First leg: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:06 pm ET / 9:06 pm CT / 7:06 pm PT, Estadio Azteca
Second leg: Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:06 pm ET / 6:06 pm CT / 4:06 pm PT, Estadio BBVA
Regular season result: Monterrey 3-2 Cruz Azul (Matchday 13 - Sept. 6)
(3) SANTOS vs. TOLUCA (6)
First leg: Thursday, Oct. 13, 8:06 pm ET / 7:06 pm CT / 5:06 pm PT, Estadio Nemesio Diez
Second leg: Sunday, Oct. 16, 8:06 pm ET / 7:06 pm CT / 5:06 pm PT, Estadio TSM Corona
Regular season result: Toluca 2-1 Santos (Matchday 4 - July 23)
(4) PACHUCA vs. TIGRES (5)
First leg: Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:06 pm ET / 9:06 pm CT / 7:06 pm PT, Estadio Universitario
Second leg: Sunday, Oct. 16, 10:06 pm ET / 9:06 pm CT / 7:06 pm PT, Estadio Hidalgo
Regular season result: Pachuca 2-0 Tigres (Matchday 7 - Aug. 7)
