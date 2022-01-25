Craig Harrington accused of verbally abuse during match against Monterrey

In what should have been a marquee match up between two of Liga MX Femenil’s biggest and best teams, the attention has unfortunately shifted from the play on the pitch to the behavior of someone pitch side. During the 61st minute of last night’s match between América and Rayadas, play was stopped after Scarlett Camberos had been booked for a foul when seemingly out of nowhere América Femenil manager Craig Harrington was shown a red card. América lost the match 2-0 and in the post game press conference Monterrey manager Eva Espejo accused Harrington of verbally assaulting Monterrey players.

Monterrey coach Eva Espejo regarding Craig Harrington during today's #LigaMXFemEng game pic.twitter.com/G4pTVQNfaB — Adriana Terrazas (@AdrianaTerrazas) January 25, 2022

You can catch the original version of Espejo’s press conference here:

EVA ESPEJO DENUNCIA AGRESIONES VERBALES DE CRAIG HARRINGTON



"Lo que hoy sucedió en la cancha es inadmisible, mi compañero entrenador cometió unas faltas, siempre voy a ser una defensora de mis jugadoras y espero que la Disciplinaria tome cartas en el asunto de lo que dijo". pic.twitter.com/K3adAHDUDw — PressPort (@PressPortmx) January 25, 2022

And video of incident was posted later from a feed of the match.

Aquí el momento exacto cuando sucede la situación con Harrington.



Las jugadoras de @Rayadas se ven molestan y algunas van a hablar con el asistente y @EMaEsPin6 se ve muy molesta por la situación. @rebecabr97 también se ve molesta. pic.twitter.com/yUc0rsQuxr — Andrea Sierra  (@ikbenandrea) January 25, 2022

As of the time of publishing, there hasn’t been any audio of what Harrington said released, however AR Carolina Briones was standing right next to him during the incident, nodding her head as referee Lizzett García showed Harrington the red card. Also as of the time of publishing, the league hasn’t released a formal statement addressing the issue, however they did release the following on the league’s official Twitter account:

En la #LigaBBVAMXFemenil la pasión en la cancha y en las gradas no debe desbordarse nunca. El respeto al rival es lo que debe regirnos en la victoria y la derrota ⚽ #VamosPorEllas — LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) January 25, 2022

Espejo was right to stick up for her players during the press conference and demand the Disciplinary Committee conduct an inquiry. This is not the first time Harrington has been accused of abusive behavior. Prior to his arrival at América, he was dismissed by the Utah Royals of the NWSL and after his dismissal allegations surfaced that he created a work environment that was described as “toxic” and “inhumane” among other things.

The outrage over Harrington’s behavior was visible on social media from all sides, with fans of Monterrey and América expressing their disgust. As of the time of publishing, Club América has not released a statement addressing the issue. Harrington is guaranteed to miss the next match against Atlético San Luis due solely to the red card, however whether or not he’ll miss any more is dependent on the findings of the disciplinary committee.