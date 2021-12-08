Liga MX legend Alfredo Moreno passes away

Alfredo Moreno, legendary player who holds the record for most goals scored in Liga MX by an Argentine player, has died. The ex-forward died on Wednesday of complications from stomach cancer in Aguascalientes, Mexico. He had a storied career in Mexico, especially with Necaxa and Club San Luis, although he won his only Liga MX title with Club Tijuana in 2012. Moreno came up with Boca Juniors, although he had played on loan in Cuatitlan, Necaxa’s second division feeder team, before making his breakthrough in Boca, so even part of his youth football development happened in Mexico. He also had spells with Racing Club and in China before his 15 year career through various teams in Mexico.

Moreno was born in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on December 1, 1980. He came through Boca Juniors while having a loan spell in Cautitlan Izcalli, Necaxa’s team in Mexico’s second division. He returned to Boca Juniors, where his most memorable moment was scoring five goals in a Copa Libertadores match against Bolivian side Blooming. After a spell with Racing Club, he returned to Necaxa for a spell before then going to Shandong Luneng in China, and then back to Argentina for another spell with Boca Juniors. In 2003 he returned to Mexico with Necaxa, where he stayed for the rest of his career. His career in Necaxa were among his brightest moments, being the best player on the team and being one of the top players in Mexico. In the Apertura 2003, he might have had his most memorable performance in a 3-2 away win for Necaxa against Chivas. Moreno scored two great goals, with the second one being from the halfway line, perhaps one of the best goals ever scored in Liga MX,

He went on to play for Tigres during a Copa Libertadores campaign, but he transferred to the other team where he is more identified with, Club San Luis. In San Luis he had a number of great seasons where his highlight was winning the scoring title in the Apertura 2007 with 18 goals. His good performances in San Luis led to him transferring to Club America. With America, he had his moments but overall it wasn’t as successful as he expected. He then returned to Necaxa, where he once again had a very good season before going back to San Luis. Moreno then went on loan to Atlas and then back to San Luis, having good numbers in both spells. In 2012 he went to Tijuana, where he won his only Liga MX title (he had won titles with Boca Juniors). In the Apertura 2012, he was part of the Xolos team that won their only Liga MX title so far by defeating Toluca in the Final. After the title, Moreno’s career started to decline, He had spells with Puebla and Veracruz, but neither of them matched the levels of success he had achieved with Necaxa, San Luis, or Tijuana. He returned to Tijuana in 2014 for his last spell in the Mexican first division. After that, he moved to his last club, Celaya FC. The second division side gave him a boost against inferior competition, and he ultimately retired from soccer in 2018.

Alfredo Moreno had a very solid career. Being the top scorer in Mexico from Argentina is no small feat, especially in a Mexican league where Argentina has historically been the top exporter country to Mexico. He was an historic player with San Luis and especially Necaxa, where after the team moved from Mexico City to Aguascalientes, he became the first big star in the city where he lived out the final days. May he rest in peace.