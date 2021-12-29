Official: Alison González signs for Club América

After weeks of speculation, Club América announced the signing of now former Atlas forward Alison González. González had been linked to the club since Atlas’ exit from the 2021 Apertura semifinals against Rayadas, although the knee injury that forced her out of the final match of the series. González ie expected to miss around five months with the injury, which puts her back into the fold around the final week of the 2022 Clausura.

At just 19 years old, González is one of the more exciting players in Mexico. Debuting with Tigres at just 16 years old, González scored 11 goals in 22 appearances but wasn’t quite able to become a starter on a team that had Katty Martínez, Carolina Jaramillo, Jackie Ovalle, Belén Cruz, and Blanca Solís during those season. González moved to Atlas before the 2019 Clausura, and made a name for herself with Las Rojinegras. González scored 70 goals in 90 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in the 2021 Clausura and coming in a close second to Katty Martínez in the 2020 Apertura scoring race. González is the third leading goal scorer in league history, and has become a fixture on the México National Team, making ten senior team appearances and scoring three goals. She was also named in the IFFHS World U20 XI as well as their 2021 CONCACAF Team of the Year.

In a broader context however, this is an important step for women’s soccer in Mexico. González’ signing is as high-profile as any signing the league has ever seen, and that includes signings of players from abroad. That she is going from one league team to another doesn’t detract from this, in fact it shows that Liga MX Femenil players are able to generate revenue for teams and generate the kind of buzz that gets the league noticed on the world stage.