Rayadas de Monterrey defeat Tigres UANL in penalties for second title

For the second time in league history, Rayadas de Monterrey are crowned the champions, defeating archrival Tigres 3-1 on penalties after drawing 2-2 on aggregate. Monterrey becomes the first team to win the championship without winning a series outright, passing through the first two rounds by virtue of being the higher seed against Tijuana and Atlas. They also become the second team to defeat Tigres in El Volcán for the title, matching América’s win in penalties in the 2018 Apertura tournament.

The first few minutes were fairly even, with both teams trying to get their footing without giving up too much space and time. Monterrey had the first chance on a corner kick, but it was well defended. Tigres had a good chance in the 20th minute when Jackie Ovalle hit a shot that Mariana Cadena headed off of the post and Alex Godínez was able to smother. Rayadas kept trying to hit outlet passes out left toward Aylin Aviléz, but things never quite connected and the teams went into the break scoreless.

The second half started off with a hard collision between Godínez and Katty Martínez. While Godínez wound up doing a flip over Martínez, however it looked like Martínez got the worst of it. After a few moments on the pitch, she was able to get up and continue. Both teams had decent chances, but couldn’t quite finish them off. Martínez came off in the 57th minute, and while she didn’t look injured she was certainly frustrated.

As play went on, the game got more physical but not with the levels of aggression shown during the first leg. Both teams were clearly gassed, but neither wanted to give an inch to their rivals. Neither team was really able to break through and get a good chance at goal, and the match ended at 0-0 with the teams deciding it via penalty shootout.

During the shootout both teams made their first shot from the spot but during the second round, Nancy Antonio’s penalty was saved by Godínez. Mariana Cadena converted for Rayadas to take the lead, and then Jackie Ovalle had her penalty saved as well. Rebeca Bernal converted to give Monterrey their second title.

Tigres UANL: Ceci Santiago; Natalia VIllarreal, Greta Espinoza, Nancy Antonio, Bianca Sierra; Liliana Mercado, Cristina Ferral; Jackie Ovalle, Belén Cruz (Jana Gutiérrez, 70’), María Sánchez (Nayeli Rangel, 87’); Katty Martínez (Fer Elizondo, 57’)

Monterrey: Alex Godínez; Mónica Flores, Mariana Cadena, Rebeca Bernal, Alejandra Calderón; Yamile Franco (Lizzette Cisneros, 55’), Valeria Del Campo (Daniela Solís, 82’); Aylin Aviléz, Diana García, Diana Evangelista; Desirée Monsiváis

Scoring: Tigres UANL - None; Monterrey - None

Disciplinary: Tigres UANL - None; Monterrey - Valeria Del Campo (Yellow - 30’), Maria Cadena (Yellow - 73’)