Transfer rumors: Quiñones, Bejarano

We’re just under three weeks away from the start of the Clausura 2022 season. Here are the new names making some noise:
- JULIAN QUIÑONES. The Colombian, who oh by the way, just helped Atlas end its 70-year title drought may have more to celebrate than just the Liga MX title in the coming months. Now, before I get to that, it’s important to mention Atlas have firmly stated there is no way the Colombian striker leaves the red and black for this upcoming season. With that being said, a source tells me his agent has listened to offers from European clubs. Who might those clubs be? For starters, both Galatasaray and Besiktas from the Turkish League have reportedly made offers. Clubs from the top tiers in Greece, Ukraine, Russia, and a few mid-table clubs from Eredivisie have also popped up as possible destinations. It might be too soon for a deal to be made this winter, but don’t discard the possibility of Quiñones being on the move somewhere within the next 6 to 12 months, more likely than not to a European club, if not to a bigger Mexican club.
- DANNY BEJARANO. The 27-year old Bolivian international has made headlines for good reasons, as he’s established himself as the starting defensive midfielder for his current club PAS Lamia 1964, who currently play in the Greek Super League 1. He’s just about to eclipse his 3rd full year at the club. Why is it we mention him here you ask? My source tells me the MF has already been offered to a Liga MX club. In fact, word on the street is a club in the northern part of Mexico could be interested in acquiring the Bolivian’s services. Despite the level of difficulty of this actually following through, if there’s a team that would possess the economic potential of bringing in a Bejarano-type player, it would certainly be one of the northern clubs.
- LUIS PALMA. This is a rather newer player that many probably haven’t heard of. He is an up and coming star and could reportedly be on the move very soon. Palma not only is of Honduran nationality, but also currently plays in Club Deportivo Vida in his home country’s league. As a matter of fact, he just made his Honduras senior NT debut in October when they played Costa Rica in the 2022 WC Qualifiers. He has become the regular LW for his club and just fell short of the title, losing in the semifinal round. Keep this youngster’s name in mind because it appears he’s attracted interest from European clubs, and could reportedly have a short stop in Liga MX to test his talent before moving on to the world’s top leagues.
