Liga MX Femenil 2021 Apertura Final match preview: Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

Game: Club de Fútbol Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León Femenil vs. Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil

Date: Monday, December 20th

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern, 8:00 p.m. Central, 6:00 p.m. Pacific, 1:00 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Universitario (San Nicolas de los Garza, N.L.)

Referees: REF: Francia Maria Gonzalez Martinez, AR1: Yudilia Carolina Briones Covarrubias, AR2: Aranza Quero Aguilar, 4TH: Ana Cristina Guarneros Lezama

Television: United States - TUDN; Mexico - TUDN

Streaming: fuboTV (Subscription), TUDN En Vivo

All-time record: Tigres holds the all time record with ten wins to Rayadas’ six, with eight draws between the two. Tigres has beaten Monterrey for three of its four championships, while Monterrey’s lone win came against Tigres. In their match during the regular season, Tigres won by a 2-1 score at El Volcán, while the first leg of the playoffs at Estadio BBVA wound up in a 2-2 draw.

It all comes down to 90 minutes at El Volcán. An entire regular season, the last five games of the Liguilla, it all ends tomorrow night at one of the most iconic stadiums in México as Tigres takes on their eternal rivals Monterrey.

The series heads across town for the second leg tied at two after a very physical match. Christina Burkenroad will miss the second match with a concussion suffered in the first leg, and Stephany Mayor is suspended for appearing to hit Diana García in the face resulting in a bloody nose.

With Mayor missing for Tigres, they’ll need someone to step in to shoulder the load. Katty “Katty Killer” Martínez is a natural to step in, however she was injured in Week 13 and has only played two minutes since. Whether she’s fit to go a full 90 minutes is a question on the minds of everyone. If both Mayor and Martínez are out, look for Fer Elizondo to get just her second start this season.

Monterrey needs to get Desirée Monsiváis more involved in the play, as she was blanketed by Tigres’ defense in the first leg. Diana Evangelista sent multiple crosses in toward Monsiváis in the box, but she wasn’t able to get to many of them. It did however create chances for Aylin Aviléz on the left as well as Christina Burkenroad and later Lizzette Rodríguez at the attacking midfielder spot.

Regardless of who starts up top for Tigres, Monterrey has to do a better job of not conceding free kicks deep in their own end. María Sánchez and Liliana Mercado are far too dangerous to concede chances to on set pieces,

It should be a good match between two of the best teams in the hemisphere. Both are completely capable of seeing their name engraved on the trophy at the end of the night despite who is and who is not available to go. It should be a fitting end to a wonderful season of women’s soccer in Mexico.