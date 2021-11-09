Mexico to host U20 Revelations Cup Tournament

Mexico will host the Revelations Cup tournament to be played in Celaya from November 12th to the 16th. The tournament will have four teams and be a U20 tournament. Mexico will play with Brazil, Colombia and the United States in a tournament that will serve as preparation for the ensuing U20 CONCACAF Championship in 2022 that will give tickets to the U20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games. Mexico will start their tournament on Wednesday facing Colombia, then playing Brazil on Saturday before concluding the tournament on Tuesday against the United States.

Coach Luis Perez named the squad that would play which was the following:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Perez (Necaxa), Diego Reyes (Puebla)

Defenders: Antonio Leone (LAFC), Roman Torres (Necaxa), Abraham Freyfeld (Pumas), Alfredo Gutierrez (Necaxa), Emilio Martinez (Puebla), Jesus Alcantar (Necaxa), Josue Diaz (Cruz Azul)

Midfielders: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Kerel Campos (America), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca), Isaias Volante (Toluca), Fidel Ambriz (Leon), Salvador Mariscal (Santos), Dagoberto Espinoza (America), Joshua Mancha (Santos), Saul Zamora (Leon)

Forwards: Jesus Hernandez (Queretaro), Christian Torres (LAFC), Ali Avila (Monterrey), Jonathan Perez (LA Galaxy)

The tournament will start on November 12th with a match between Brazil and the United States. Mexico will make their debut on later against Colombia. On Saturday 13th Mexico will play against Brazil in the most interesting match for Mexico’s fans. They will conclude their participation with a match against the United States on Tuesday, November 16th. With the added pressure that the U20 CONCACAF Championship will also be used by CONCACAF as the Olympic Qualifiers, Mexico will need to be prepared to get both tickets. So far the U20 has played friendlies against Spain (twice), England, and France and although they lost all matches, they were great preparation for the start of the process. Yet the Revelations Cup, in front of a home crowd will mean that they need to produce results as they prepare themselves. Coach Luis Perez knows this and thus has prepared well with Mexico hosting a week long training camp before the tournament and now setting out with their best squad including Arsenal’s Marcelo Flores and prospects like Kerel Campos, Antonio Leone and Jesus Hernandez. It will be a great first test for a process that needs to get to a Final in the 2022 CONCACAF Championship or it will be the biggest setback for Mexican youth football in years.