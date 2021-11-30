Women’s international friendly match preview: México vs. Canada

Game: México vs. Canada

Date: Tuesday, November 30th

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Central, 2:30 p.m. Pacific, 10:30 p.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Ciudad de México, CDMX)

Television: United States - TUDN; Mexico - TUDN, Canada - OneSoccer

Streaming: TUDN En Vivo

All-time record: México and Canada have faced off 33 times before, with the Canadians holding a decisive advantage. Canada has won 25 of the meetings, México just six, and the sides have drawn twice. Their first recorded meeting was in the 1994 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers where Canada beat México 6-0 in Montréal, Québec, Canada. The last time they played was just last Saturday when México beat Canada 2-1 at the Centro Nacional de Alto Rendimiento. Stephany Mayor and Licha Cervantes scored for the hosts, while Jordyn Huitema got the lone goal for Canada.

México will look to build on the historic win against Canada with a second match this afternoon as they host the 2020 Olympic Gold Medalists for the second time in a week. México looked sharp overall against Canada in the first match, although they looked like they hit a wall around the 75th minute as Canada started ramping up pressure.

The match was a good result for both teams however. México proved they belong in the conversation of being one of the top teams in Concacaf by dominating a team of Canada’s stature for the majority of the game, while Canada got to play some of their younger and more inexperienced players against a hungry México side that is an emerging threat in the women’s international soccer landscape. Both teams also have things to work on, with México needing to find the ability to dominate from whistle-to-whistle while Canada will need to figure out where to best use some of these young players.

This time it will be a little different. Canada shouldn’t have been surprised by México before, and they’ll have less of an excuse this time around. Canada is still a very good team with some very good players, and they’ll most likely be looking to prove the last match was a one-off. México will need to tighten up on some things and be at their best to fend off Canada. Adjustments from the last match will be critical, and both teams should look to be flexible and make even more adjustments on the fly. This should be a bit of a cerebral match, which should benefit both teams long-term. Most of all however, the players, staff, and fans should enjoy these two good teams playing a bit of a low-stakes game because the next time they meet is likely to be when it counts in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine World Cup and Olympic bids.