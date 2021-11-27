Women’s international friendly match preview: México vs. Canada

Game: México vs. Canada

Date: Saturday, November 27th

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern, 11:00 a.m. Central, 9:00 a.m. Pacific, 5:00 p.m. UTC

Venue: Centro de Alto Rendimiento (Ciudad de México, CDMX)

Television: None

Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/MiSeleccionMX/

All-time record: México and Canada have faced off 32 times before, with the Canadians holding a decisive advantage. Canada has won 25 of the meetings, México just five, and the sides have drawn twice. Their first recorded meeting was in the 1994 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers where Canada beat México 6-0 in Montréal, Québec, Canada. The last time they played was the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers, and Canada won that match 2-0 in Edinburg, Texas, United States. The last time México won against Canada was a 1-0 win in the 2017 Universiade (University Games) in Taipei. The last time they met in México, Canada won 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup Qualifiers in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

México hosts the defending Olympic champions Canada in a two game friendly series during the current international window. The two teams have a long history against one another, and while Canada has historically dominated the last meeting was fairly close and it will be interesting to see how México stack up now under Mónica Vergara’s system.

For México, they should look at this series as an opportunity to see how much they’ve learned since their last match against Canada. A lot has happened for México, and they’re building a good program under Vergara. They’ve tested themselves against really good teams since the last match against Canada, and although they’ve lost more than they’ve won the progress is tangible.

Canada on the other hand wants to build on their success at the Olympics and re-position themselves as the dominant force in CONCACAF. Unless they get blown out by México, they’ll accomplish end that by going abroad and playing against a solid opponent. México is the third best team in the confederation, and Canada is top two, and these teams will definitely face one another in World Cup and Olympic qualifying. Canada will learn about the new system México has implemented first-hand, and will be able to make adjustments for when it counts.

This should be a good match between two good teams. Canada is an established power, and México is an ascending power, and even neutral fans should enjoy this one.