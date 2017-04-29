Leon snatches point but Chivas clinch Liguilla place with 1-1 draw

Chivas sealed a place in the Liga MX Liguilla after earning a 1-1 draw with Club Leon on Saturday, result that also dented La Fiera’s hopes of making the Liguilla.

Both teams remained dangerous through the first 45 minutes, but the deadlock wasn’t broken until the second half.

In the 79th minute, a penalty was called for a Fernando Navarro foul on Edson Torres. Center-back Oswaldo Alanis was the one responsible for stepping up and sent a left-footed shot past William Yarbrough to give Chivas the lead.

Leon, though, eventually leveled five minutes later. Former Club America midfielder Andres “Rifle” Andrade weaved his way past defenders down the right-hand side before finding Mauro Boselli inside the box to score the 1-1.

As Leon looked to complete the comeback, Chivas made it a back and forth last few minutes, with Matias Almeyda’s side not shying away from finding the winner.

However, the final whistle meant the Rebaño will officially be in this season’s Liguilla, while Leon will have to win their final match of the regular season against Cruz Azul to have any chance of making the Liguilla.