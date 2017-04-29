44-year-old goalkeeper Oscar “Conejo” Perez added to his already spectacular career highlight reel by scoring a last-minute header to keep Pachuca’s late Liguilla hopes alive.

With Tuzos down 2-1 and needing a goal to control their own Liguilla destiny, Conejo jogged across the field before latching on to a Jonathan Urretaviscaya corner and heading in the equalizer. The goal could prove vital for Pachuca, who currently stand in 10th place and need a win over Club America in the final week to have any chance of qualifying to the Liguilla.

Forever young.