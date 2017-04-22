Liguilla race wide open as Cruz Azul defeat Chivas 2-1

Cruz Azul boosted their slim Liguilla hopes as they earned a 2-1 victory over Chivas. The visitors played the majority of the game with ten men after Miguel Ponce was sent off in the 28th minute.

The result came days after Chivas clinched the 2017 Clausura Copa MX title over Monarcas Morelia on penalties.

The game began at a fierce pace, with both teams immediately creating their first chances of the game.

The fans at the Estadio Azul had to wait just 21 minutes for the first goal when a superb build-up play ended with Rodolfo Cota tripping Jorge Benitez inside the box for a penalty. Angel Mena then stepped up and kept his cool to fire Cruz Azul into the lead.

Things then went from bad to worse for Chivas when Miguel Ponce was sent off for a last-man tackle over Richard Ruiz.

And Chivas soon had more to worry about after the break as Cruz Azul doubled their lead when Francisco Silva sent a low-shot past Rodolfo Cota.

Cruz Azul continued to dominate, and with the game seemingly over, Chivas were given a free-kick at the edge of the box. Oswaldo Alanis confidently stepped up and sent the ball soaring past a stranded Jose de Jesus Corona to decorate the final scoreline at 2-1.