Xolos 2, Toluca 0: Highlights and box score

Tijuana picked up three critical points at Estadio Caliente, downing Deportivo Toluca 2-0. This victory sees Xolos up two points on Los Diablos Rojos and three up on Chivas with two matches to go (three for Los Rebaños).

The match started with a great cross finding the head of Milton Caraglio just 20 seconds in, however his header went just wide of the net. A few moments later it was Gibran Lajud coming off of his line to smother a cross deep in the box.

In the 12th minute, Hiram Muñoz made two successive sliding tackles along the side of the six yard box, dispossessing the Toluca attacker and forcing a turnover. Muñoz has played well in the opportunities he’s been presented this season.

In the 14th minute, a poor clearance found it’s way to Paul Arriola at about 20 yards. Arriola absolutely tattooed the ball, but unfortunately it was directly at Alfredo Talavera. Tala made the save to keep the score knotted at zero.

In the 19th minute, Lajud came up huge by swatting away a corner kick headed straight for his goal. The ball fell straight to Paulo da Silva, however his shot was blocked by Guido Rodríguez and the danger was cleared.

In the 37th minute, Guido Rodríguez had a shot, however it was well defended and Tala made an easy save on it. While both teams had some decent chances, the first half ended with the same score as it had started out with.

Shortly after the whistle, Juan Carlos Nuñez got tangled with Fernando Uribe just outside of the box. While Nuñez received a yellow, Xolos ultimately escaped from danger when the resulting free kick but Pablo Barrientos curled just wide of the goal.

Avilés Hurtado had a shot on goal in the 49th minute but Tala was there to make the save. Milton Caraglio had two good looks at goal shortly thereafter, but his first attempt was blocked by a sliding tackle and his second was stopped by Talavera.

In the 68th minute, Matías Pisano hit a shot from about 20 yards out but Tala’s positioning ensured the El Tri goalkeeper was able to smother the shot.

In the 71st minute, Joe Corona would break the deadlock when he got on the end of this cross by Nacho Malcorra.

This was Corona’s first goal since he scored against Puebla back on January 13.

Xolos weren’t finished however. In the 83rd minute, it was Malcorra’s turn to get on the end of a great cross - this time from Avilés Hurtado. Malcorra hit the half volley with power and put it past Tala to make it 2-0 Xolos.

Tijuana faces Tigres in Nuevo León next Saturday while Toluca will host Querétaro next Sunday.

Xolos: Gibran Lajud; Carlos Vargas, Juan Carlos Nuñez, Carlos Vargas, Juan Carlos Valenzuela, Hiram Muñoz; Guido Rodríguez, Joe Corona (Luis Chávez, 86’), Victor Malcorra, Paul Arriola (Matías Pisano, 65’); Avilés Hurtado, Milton Caraglio (Juan Martín Lucero, 73’)

Toluca: Alfredo Talavera; Rodrigo Salinas, Osvaldo González (Aaron Galindo, 75’), Paulo da Silva, Efraín Velarde; Pablo Barrientos, Antonio Ríos; Jesús Méndez, Erbín Trejo (Carlos Esquivel, 79’); Gabriel Hauche, Fernando Uribe

Scoring: Xolos - Joe Corona (71’), Victor Malcorra (83’); Toluca - None

Disciplinary: Xolos - Juan Carlos Nuñez (Yellow, 48’), Hiram Muñoz (Yellow, 58’); Toluca - Rodrigo Salinas (Yellow, 13’)