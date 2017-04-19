Chivas beat Monarcas Morelia on penalties to win Copa MX

Chivas earned their fourth Copa MX trophy by defeating Monarcas Morelia 3-1 on penalties, as the final finished scoreless after 90 minutes.

Chivas were in control early, but received a big blow in the first half when Angel Zaldivar left the match with an apparent ankle injury.

As the game went to the second half, both sides had a couple of chances as they pushed forward, but neither could find a winner, meaning the 2017 Copa MX Clausura final would be decided from the penalty spot.

With Chivas shooting first, Carlos Salcido was the first to miss when Sebastián Sosa denied the veteran Mexican defender in the night’s first kick

The setback did not demoralize Chivas, and after the initial Monarcas Morelia shooter scored, Hedgardo Marin hit right back to level the score at 1-1.

Chivas goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez then went on to have one of the best performances in his career as he denied the next three kickers, while Chivas’ next two shooters were on target (Alan Pulido and Orbelin Pineda) to win the Copa MX.